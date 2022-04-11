Nishant Bhat Wants To Enter Bigg Boss 16 With Karan Kundrra, Here Is How The Latter Responded

Karan Kundrra keeps his fans informed by regularly putting up vlogs on his YouTube Channel. In a recent video, the actor was seen having an interaction with his fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat. The latter shared that he would do the next season of Salman Khan’s show only if Karan agrees to enter the house with him.

Karan is seen pulling Nishant’s leg by saying that he will be called back for this year’s OTT season. Nishant replies by saying that he will only do it if Karan agrees to join him on the show. Karan refuses to entertain the offer and states that he will not enter the infamous glasshouse at any cost as he has had his share of BB experience. Instead, they both agree that their vada pav stall idea is a better plan.

They continue to fool around and discuss their business plan as Nishant is seen saying that they will open four outlets at Lalbagh, Dadar, Andheri and Ludhiana. Nishant also reminds Karan about inviting Abhijit Bichukale for the Dadar opening. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat recently celebrated his 37th birthday on April 8 by hosting a grand party for his close friends from the industry in Mumbai. The birthday bash had Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Divya Agarwal, Ankita Lokhande, Amruta Khanvilkar and other celebs in attendance.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Nishant Bhat had opened up about the gala celebration and said, "I really enjoyed the day with my friends. I couldn't have asked for more. I had all my people under one roof! I feel blessed! It felt very different but nice as I had not met and partied with my people since a long time and my birthday seemed the perfect occasion."