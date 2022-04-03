Pandya Store Actress Shrashti Maheshwari To Tie The Knot With Karan Vaidya On June 19 In Jaipur

Pandya Store fame Shrashti Maheshwari is all set to tie the knot on June 19. The actress, who got engaged to tech engineer Karan Vaidya in February, will get married in their hometown Jaipur in a traditional ceremony with all the rituals. It must be noted that the couple was planning on getting married in April earlier. However, then they decided to postpone it to June due to the pandemic.



in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Shrashti her excitement about her impending nuptials and said, "Earlier we were planning to get married in April but I am glad that we postponed it because the pandemic is hopefully behind us now. Karan and I can have a beautiful wedding and can call our friends and well-wishers. We are getting married in our hometown Jaipur and looking forward to all the functions."

Pandya Store's Alice & Kanwar React To Dating Reports; Actress Says Her Post Doesn't Confirm They're Dating

The pre-wedding festivities will consist of mehndi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies and will take place on June 18. Shrashti shared that she and Karan want it to be a simple yet beautiful wedding with good food and decoration. The actress said that she has already started designing the lehenga she plans on wearing for the sangeet and haldi functions. She then went on to add that she feels blessed to have found the right guy as they both are almost similar in nature.

Pandya Store Actor Akshay Kharodia Opens Up About Pregnancy; Wants Wife And Child To Be Healthy



On being quizzed about why she isn't seen much in Pandya Store, Shrashti said, "The track is running a bit slow in Pandya Store, so I don't have many scenes for the time being. And in a way, it is good because it is giving me time to prepare for the wedding. I am hoping that my track will be revived and at the same time, I also get some more interesting projects in the future."