Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Reacts To Alice Kaushik's Heartfelt Post; Thanks Her For Birthday Surprise

There have been several reports that suggested that Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been dating. However, the actors hadn't made their relationship official. But, recently, on Kanwar's birthday, the actress shared a lengthy heartfelt post in which she was seen praising him and appreciating the way he took care and supported her. Alice concluded by writing, "It is safe to say that you are my EVERYTHING and I LOVE you. #MyBabli #MyMan." This not only made their ShiVi fans go aww, but also her man was mighty impressed.

The actor replied to her post by writing, "Thank you meri aallloooo for being the best human to have ever come into my life! I won't try to because I wont be able to pen down & express about what you mean to me. God has his ways & he always gives the best to the people who deserve the best!! I pray and wish you climb the ladder of life and success even higher with alongside of course..Thank you for everything! Love u❤😘🧿 @alicekaushikofficial."

Also, his ladylove Alice surprised him by organising his birthday in a special way. They had a small celebration at an orphanage.

The actor thanked her for the surprise and mentioned that it was the best start to his birthday. He added that although Alice organised lunch for kids, they couldn't have it together as the actors were caught up and kids had to take their medications.

The actor concluded by writing, "But we managed to chill with them for a while post lunch & do a small cake cutting session. I was so beyond touched & emotional on seeing these beautiful kids at the desire foundation orphanage! These kids are HIV+ & the team here is doing a fab job at giving them the best of normal life out there. They all go to school & are at different stages of life! God bless them 🧿🙏."