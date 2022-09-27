Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Reveals Why Fans Love His & Alice's Jodi; Actor Promises To Deliver Good Scenes

Pandya Store is one of the popular shows on television. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are seen playing the roles of Shiva and Raavi. Their jodi is loved by fans. The duo is also couple in real life. Kanwar recently revealed why fans love the jodi and also revealed if he thinks that their on screen jodi is getting the love because they also share a strong off-screen bond.

Kanwar was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Shiva and Raavi have been acknowledged from day one! The day we got introduced on the show, we started getting positive feedback from fans stating that they like the spark between Raavi and Shiva. Shiva and Raavi have an intriguing back story which surely connected pretty well with the viewers. #Shivi's nok-jhok and cute fights are always appreciated. We've got some brilliant scenes to perform and a variety of scenes to perform as actors and thus the audiences connected with ShiVi already before Alice and I bonded personally."He added, "Having said that, it is obvious that when you have a personal bond and that reflects onscreen, people get to see more of two people together and the love and adulation does double up."

The actor was all praise for his co-star and ladylove Alice Kaushik and said that he is really happy that have got a co-star like her and called her a pretty actress. He added that people love seeing both us together and of course, they are close to each other and that reflects on screen.

Kanwar thanked the audience and fans for their love and adulation and promised to deliver good scenes in the upcoming episodes of the show.