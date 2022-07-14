Payal Rohatgi Performs Pag Phera Ritual Post Wedding; Shares Video

Payal Rohatgi got married to Sangram Singh on July 9, 2022, in Agra. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. Ever since Payal and Sangram got married, they have been treating fans with some beautiful moments of their post-wedding rituals.

On July 13, 2022, Payal Rohatgi had a Pag Phera ritual. The actress recently shared a video of her Pag Phera rasam on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video as, "What is meant to be will be ❤️ #pagphera."

Watch the video here

In the above video, one can see the newlywed bride Payal Rohatgi looks beautiful in a yellow suit and red bridal bangles. The video is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over her beautiful looks.

Talking about Payal and Sangram wedding, the couple's pre-wedding festivities began on July 6 at the actress' residence in Ahmedabad. The couple had ceremonies such as Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet. On July 9, they tied the knot at a temple in Agra.

Before their wedding, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh visited a temple to offer prayers for their new beginning. They performed puja at an 850-year older temple to seek blessings. Let us tell you, Payal and Sangram dated each other for 12 years before tying the knot.

Sangram and Payal got engaged in 2014 in an intimate ceremony. For the unversed, Sangram and Payal often took a stand for each other during their tough times. When the actress was in Lock Upp as a contestant, Sangram stood by her side like an ideal boyfriend. We must they are made for each other, and gives major couple goals to their fans!