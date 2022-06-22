Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Share Teaser Video Of Their Wedding Invitation On Social Media; WATCH

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are all set to tie the knot on July 9 after dating each other for 12 years. The lovebirds, who are currently preparing for their big day, have now shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot and they look extremely happy and joyous.

It must be noted that the couple has finalised Agra as the venue for their destination wedding. The invites have been rolled out and Payal also shared a glimpse of it with her fans on her social media. The actress posted a small teaser of her wedding invitation and wrote, "We will be humbled with your blessings".

As soon as she released the video, fans showered their blessings on the couple in the comments section. Take a look!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sangram opened up about their wedding venue and said, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”

Earlier, Payal has revealed that there was a time when their families had given up on them. However, they realised that their parents are old and they have to do things to make them happy especially since Sangram’s mother’s dream is to see him get married. Singh had also added that he thought this was the right time as his mother has been waiting for his nuptials for years.

For the uninitiated, the couple’s marriage will be an intimate ceremony. However, they will follow it up by hosting a grand reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.