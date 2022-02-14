Raqesh Bapat Shares Romantic Post For Shamita Shetty On Valentine's Day; Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Sends Good Wishes

Bigg Boss couple Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been painting the town red with their romance. The couple, who are celebrating their first Valentine's Day, was recently clicked by the paparazzi as they took a ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug.

Rakesh has now shared a romantic video on his social media handle where he and Shamita can be seen sitting in a yacht as they stare into each other’s eyes. Raqesh dropped a red heart emoji in his caption and wrote, “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale. @shamitashetty_official happy valentine’s day. #love #ShaRa"

However, what got everyone talking was Raqesh's ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra's comment on the post. The actress wrote, " Be blessed you both!" Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shamita also took to her social media account to share a boomerang video featuring beau Raqesh Bapat. The actress wrote, “Well…. In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling (sic)." Take a look!

For the uninitiated, the couple is currently vacationing in Alibaug along with Shamita’s family - sister Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty.

A few days ago, Raqesh was seen attending Shamita’s birthday bash. The couple was also spotted outside a jewellery shop together as Raqesh brought a beautiful gift for his lady love. The Tum Bin actor has even courted headlines recently for gifting himself a luxurious car.

Raqesh and Shamita have been in a relationship since Bigg Boss OTT. The former then appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant to surprise Shamita. However, his BB 15 stint was short-lived as he had to leave the show early due to health reasons. But after Shamita got out of the house, the couple has been spending quality time with each other as love is in the air for them.