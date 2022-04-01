Shagun Sharma On Sasural Genda Phool 2 Going Off-Air: I Was Just Very Emotional On The Last Day

Shagun Sharma and Jay Soni recently shot the last scene of their show Sasural Genda Phool 2, which is going off-air on April 15, 2022. The actress got emotional on the last day of the shoot, as she had a lot of expectations from the show, but it couldn't garner more TRP numbers.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Shagun Sharma said that she used to cry frequently when she learnt about the show going off-air. While sharing her thoughts after learning about Sasural Genda Phool 2's shut down news, she said that the co-stars have become like a family to her.

Shagun said, "It is very hard. I live alone here and then when you shoot with a team every day, they become like family and letting go of a team so good, where everyone was so good. It is difficult. Everybody was like family and during COVID, we had hardly shot together, but they sent food, and regularly asked me how am I doing, it is not very easy to find such a team. I was just very emotional on the last day. Jay and I were shooting in the end and I was like I am not going to shoot with this mad human anymore, and I will miss shooting with literally everyone."

Shagun Sharma also shared that she hadn't slept well for 14 days. The actress feels she could have been happier if it would have worked. She feels blessed to be part of the show. Talking about the actress, Shagun has also acted in the show Ishk Par Zor Nahi.

Coming back to Sasural Genda Phool 2, the show also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Dalljiet Kaur, Rashmi Singh, Shruti Ulfat, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Sooraj Thapar, Jiten Lalwani and many others in key roles.