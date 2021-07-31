Ishk Par Zor Nahi Is Going Off-Air; Param Singh & Akshita Express Shock As Show Is NOT Getting Extension

Ishk Par Zor Nahi that stars Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma, Lakshya Handa, Rajat Verma, Neha Rana, Shekhar Gill, Abha Parmar and others, has been in the news for a while now. Earlier, there were reports that the show will be going off-air in August. Recently, there were also strong reports that suggested that the show will be getting extension due to audiences' demand. However, the show is not getting any extension and is going off-air on August 20. Apparently, the extension did not work out for certain reasons.

The lead actors Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal expressed shock over the unexpected news of the show going off-air.

Param was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "At first I was really shocked that how could the decision reach for an end but then I think everything happens for its best. I really don't know the reason behind this decision but we are all coping with the shock and I am fine now. I am really grateful that I worked with such a fabulous team and a show that had no extra drama or violence. I am touched to see how strong the fan following has been for Ishqaan and the show but now I have accepted that it is ending and shall cherish these few days."

Akshita too echoed the same. She revealed that she was in tears when she got to know about the same. She shared, "When the first time we came to know that the show is ending I was left in tears and I have been crying since then. Later, we came to know that the show was extending and I was like "ab aur mehnat karenge", but then suddenly we got an update that the show will mark its ending and this time I was shocked, sad, angry- all mixed emotions. We saw the fan power when the show got its extension, Ishqaan, Ishq Par Zor Nahi all of it was trending, fans even wanted it to shift to OTT, but I guess everything happens for good. I am really sad, but I am going to spend my best time these last few days."

Other actors, Rajat Verma and Shagun Sharma too were shocked with the sudden news of the show's shutdown.