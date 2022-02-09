Shagun Sharma: My Heart Breaks Seeing Low TRP Ratings Of Sasural Genda Phool 2 (Exclusive)

Shagun Sharma's heart breaks seeing the low ratings of her Star Bharat show, Sasural Genda Phool 2. Shagun tells Filmibeat exclusively, "I can't get it. The story is great; We try to be as realistic as the TV format allows. There is also no vamp."

Has the channel given the production house (of Ravi Ojha) a warning to up its game? "I have heard similar rumours, but there is no official intimation," said Shagun.

"We actors can't do anything about TRPs. If I could help it, I would go to every household, forcing them to watch Sasural Genda Phool on Star Bharat," she said, sounding hurt.

Shagun, who started with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Tu Aashiqui, says that getting to play a lead character changes the ball game for you.

"People think that you will be able to sustain the pressure, which accompanies a lead role. Yes, the monies on offer are better. The sad part is that out here, no one wants to take a risk on a new face, so they continue to bet on current faces. At first, when I was offered Sasural as the main lead, I was worried about getting trolled for replacing Ragini Khanna. But now I feel happy having managed to convince some of them that the new character is equally good," said Shagun, who was last seen in Ishq Par Zor Nahi.

Shagun enjoys working with Jay Soni (actor common to both seasons). She added, "The best part about him is that he is the perfect balance between work and fun, knowing what to do when."

She is also happy with the production house and said, "I am thrilled to be working with a great production house that ensures both Jay and I get off days. Other production houses expect their top-line stars to be present on set all the time. They forget humanity once they are offering good money."

Talking about the current track on Sasural Genda Phool 2, Shagun said, "Tanya, having fallen in love, is ready to do what it takes for her man. I get her mental framework based on my past relationship."

For the moment, single Shagun is hoping to be working on Valentine's Day. "I don't want to sit at home on February 14, drinking cola and binging on Netflix," she signed off.