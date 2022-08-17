TMKOC: Shailesh Lodha Takes A Jibe At Producer Asit Modi? Shares Cryptic Post About People Changing Colours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making news for all the wrong reasons as many actors have quit after being associated with the show for many years. The popular sitcom recently lost Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta, who was an integral part of the show.

Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi opened up about actors leaving his show in a video message. And now, Shailesh Lodha seems to have taken a jibe at the producer by sharing a cryptic post on his social media handle.

Lodha posted a picture of a Chameleon and penned a poem in Hindi about how people change colours just like the animal. The poem said these days the ones who change colours are not called chameleons, they are called human beings. Netizens were quick to point out that the poem felt like an indirect dig at the producer, in the comment section of the post. Take a look at Shailesh Lodha's post here:

Meanwhile, Modi's video talking about Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show has now gone viral on social media. The producer had said that he cannot help it if people want to leave and explore other opportunities.

He had stated, “See I have said this before also that I want to keep everyone and everything together. But there are a few people who do not want to come back, they don't have the hunger, they don't want to limit themselves to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They don't want to understand this. I want them to think again because without them the show will not stop."