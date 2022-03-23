Sunil Grover To Resume Shooting For His Upcoming Project In Rishikesh Post Heart Surgery

Sunil Grover is all set to resume work. A month ago, the actor-comedian was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he suffered a heart attack. Reportedly, he underwent bypass surgery. Post surgery, the actor had followed healthy fitness and diet regime. Now, he will be resuming shoot for a project in Rishikesh.

A source was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Sunil has been following a healthy fitness and diet regime. He has dealt with the health setback with a positive approach and is now raring to get back to work. He will commence the shoot of his new project in Rishikesh from tomorrow (March 23). But he will follow his diet, yoga and fitness regime to the T."

Recently, Sunil attended and performed at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Delhi as it completed one year. The event was organised by the Ministry of Culture and several celebrities like Armaan Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali and Kumar Vishwas performed at the event.

Sunil Grover became popular with the portrayal of roles like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, respectively. He was also seen in Salman Khan's film Bharat.

In an interview with the leading daily, Sunil had revealed how he balanced TV and film. He had said, "My ambition is to work with good people and creative minds who know their job. They could be novice or experienced, but they should know their job because I want to give my 100 per cent. Also, I can plan a thousand things, but what matters is what comes my way."