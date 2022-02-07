Did Salman Khan Ask His Team Of Doctors To Keep A Check On Sunil Grover's Health?

Sunil Grover was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute after he experienced chest pain and underwent four bypass surgeries. Celebrities and Sunil's fans were in a shock when they got to know that the actor-comedian suffered heart attack and underwent surgery.

As per Times Of India report, Salman Khan, who is close to Sunil Grover had asked his team of doctors to kept a close eye on Sunil Grover's health.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian's health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery."

Salman and Sunil worked together in Bharat (2019). There were also rumours that since Salman is producing The Kapil Sharma Show, he might re-unite Kapil Sharma and Sunil in the show. However, that hasn't happened yet!

A doctor at the hospital had given health update about Sunil and had revealed that he has recovered well and was discharged from hospital on February 3, i.e., seven days after surgery. The doctor had also revealed that he will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine.

Sunil Grover's Doctor Says He Had Suffered Heart Attack; Actor Discharged After Undergoing 4 Bypass Surgeries

Ali Asgar On Sunil Grover's Heart Attack News: It Was Extremely Shocking; I Thought It Was Fake News

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Simi Garewal, and his co-stars Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar had expressed concern over Sunil's health.