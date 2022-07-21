Sunil Grover Is Back As Dr Mashoor Gulati; Here's What He Said When Asked If He Wants To Join Kapil's Show

Good news for all Sunil Grover fans. The actor-comedian is back as Dr Mashoor Gulati, not on The Kapil Sharma Show, but on India's Laughter Champion.

Recently, the makers of the show shared a promo in which Sunil was seen on the show. The video was captioned as, "Aa rahe hai Dr Mashoor Gulati aur comedy ke surma aapko hasi se lot-pot karne! Dekhiye India's Laughter Champion, shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje." Fans were extremely happy with his return. So, can we expect the actor in The Kapil Sharma Show as well which is returning in September?

When Sunil was asked if he plans to join TKSS, he was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Currently, there is no plan such plan."

Meanwhile, Kapil had recently visited Scotland for work, when he was asked what he loved the most about the place, in his inimitable style, he said that the network was good and even in the interiors or on the hills his phone was connected.

As the viewers are aware, Sunil underwent bypass surgery in February and has now fully recovered. The actor said that he has always eaten less and never taken stress about anything in life. So, he added that he would not list them as the reasons for what happened. But Sunil said that God is kind that he is better now. He feels that the heart attack might have triggered because he tested positive for COVID-19. Now that he is working, he said that he is quite happy in his life.

Sunil barely talks about his personal life. However, he mentioned that his 12-year-old son Mohan enjoys his comedy. He concluded by saying, "I don't talk about myself much, so where is the question of talking about Mohan? But, yes he enjoys my comedy shows and sometimes I force him to watch my performances. Mohan too does comic acts and surprises me at times. He is only 12 and has made a short film and I am surprised when I see him editing it. I am glad that he has picked up a lot of things at such a young age."