Tejasswi Prakash’s Audition Video Goes VIRAL, Fans Call Her A Star

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the talented actress in television. Although she has done a countable number of shows, she has huge number of followers. The actress, who became a household name with her show Swaragini, managed to impressed audience in Bigg Boss 15. She not only just bagged the trophy but her fan following increased in huge numbers.

Tejasswi bagged Naagin 6 even before winning BB 15 trophy. She is super busy with her projects and everything that the actress does is going viral! A throwback video (her audition) and the recent video have gone viral on social media. After watching these videos, fans called her a star and a savage queen!

In a throwback video, which is an audition clip, Tejasswi is seen quite young. She looks cute in a blue salwaar suit and is seen delivering a monologue. She is seen talking to a fictional character who isn't treating his wife right.

Fans are all praise for her acting skills and called her a star. Take a look at a few comments on YouTube and tweets!

Radha Singh: Wow...just wow...such a impactful dialogue delivery 👌.

Rene: Multi talented n phenomenal actress #TejasswiPrakash.

Marklee is mylee: Kitni sweet voice hey yaar, her voice is as sweet as honey. Chaashni🤩.

@TejaObsessed_BR: What a performance 🔥🔥 She is indeed a one take actress 👌🏻❤ A performer indeed. #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops.

@sushikimaa: My baby girl is a star 💕 #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan.

Anika: She is soo adorable 💗.

@RiashaRifat: Nailed it...such a cutie baccha she's 🥺🧿.

@Komalsaini12312: ❤️✨.

In a recent video, she can be seen giving befitting reply to her haters. The actress looks stunning in a red and is seen saying, "They don't like you, but they find time to watch everything you do." Teja captioned the video as, "All they'd do is Watch you... Grow!"

Fans called her boss babe and savage queen. Take a look at a few comments/Tweets!

Shinde.hemalata: My drama queen #TejasswiPrakash.

Sky5_656: BOSS BABE 🔥.

Kaur_queenie_: Uff hotness❤️🔥.

Yash788s: Savage and 1000% right 🔥🔥.

Poonam Goud: Queen slaying it and stating facts in her queen way . Love it ❤️.

@Madiha_tweets:"They don't like you!! But they find time to watch everything you do!!" 😂 Savage queen #TejasswiPrakash ❤️❤️.