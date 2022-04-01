Tejasswi Prakash Goes Bold At An Event; Here’s What She Said When Asked For Relationship Advice

Tejasswi’s Look At The Event

Tejasswi gave boss lady vibes in an electric blue pantsuit. She opted for a wet hair look and sported huge golden danglers.

‘Dhamaka Karne Ke Hi Planning Hai’

When asked about her future plans and if dhamaka karne ka plan hai? She said, "Dhamaka karne ke hi planning hai. Of course, life mein age badna hai, accha karna hai (Want to move forward in life and want to do good work)."

Tejasswi Wants To Work With Great Filmmakers

She further added, "I am really hoping to work with some great filmmakers. I'm wanting to look at some really interesting scripts and I want to go forward in life. I think, I will just keep going, let's see where it takes us."

Teja About Karan

When asked about Karan, she said that he is shooting (for Dance Deewane Juniors). But I think you will see us together soon. In another video doing the rounds on social media, Teja asked everyone to watch DDJ.

Teja’s Relationship advice

When asked about relationship advice, she said, "Haven't you guys seen how crazy we are? Best thing to do is - accept the relationship the way it is. Do not give up on your partner. Have faith in your relationship. When you talk about me and Karan, we are not the most perfect couple there is, but there is beauty in imperfection and we always embrace that."