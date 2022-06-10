Tejasswi Prakash On Karan Kundrra’s Possessive Nature: He Doesn't Allow Me To Sit In His Small Car With Anyone

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors will see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra hosting the show together. The special episode is going to be a special one and the makers have now shared a new promo on their social media accounts of the Bigg Boss 15 couple.

In the sneak peek, we see Karan and Tejasswi playing an interesting game wherein they end up revealing each other's secrets. Judges Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor play a quick rapid-fire and ask the couple and about their relationship. What is even more interesting is that the first one to answer between the two gets a chance to kiss the other one.



The first question of Neetu Kapoor for Tejasswi and Karan was who among the two is popular on social media and Karan quickly stated Tejasswi's name. He then gets excited and gives a vigorous kiss on the actress' cheeks.

The next question was from Marzi and he asks who amongst the two is most insecure or jealous. Tejasswi and Karan both end up laughing and then the actress answers by revealing that Karan has two cars a big one and a small one, but he never allows her to travel with anyone in the small car due to the compact space.

She said, "Iske paas do gaadi hai, ek badi gaadi aur ek choti gaadi, ye mujhe badi gaadi mein mujhe phir bhi kisi aur ke saath jaane dega, kyunki wahan gap hai, the other car is the tiniest one, he doesn't allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car."

Both Marzi and Neetu were left in shock and the former even said that this was "Heights of jealousy." Karan then adds that he was so possessive that he sold that car and they both have a hearty laugh.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “@itsmetejasswi aur @kkundrra ki pyaari si nok-jhok ne kar diya sabka dil garden garden. Are you ready to go all aww over #TejRan? Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.” Take a look!