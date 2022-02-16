Tejasswi Prakash Sees Herself Growing With Karan Emotionally, Spiritually; Reveals If They're Working Together

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are new couple in the telly town, courtesy Bigg Boss 15. The actors are head over heels in love with each other. Recently, they even spent Valentine's Day together- they came live on Instagram and had a fun chat with their fans, and also gave glimpses of how they are spending their special day.

The duo is always seen praising each other. When Bollywoodlife asked what's the five things that she loves about Karan, she couldn't mention just one, and said that she see herself growing everyday emotionally and spiritually. She also revealed if their TejRan fans will get to watch them work together!



She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "What's not to like about Karan Kundrra really, he is just so loving smart knowledgeable there is so much there to learn from him every single day. I see myself growing with him every day emotionally and spiritually. He is all hearts, and I can see when he says he never felt this before I can feel it because every time, he is a certain way he himself is surprised by the way he reacts with the way he has become."

It is being said that the couple have been approached to work together in a lot of shows and music albums. When asked about the same, the actress agreed to the fact that they indeed are talking to a lot of people about their work and are extremely careful in picking up the right project.

The Naagin 6 actress concluded by saying, "We are talking to a lot of people, and we are very careful of what we will do together because everybody is going to watch it so it's got to be the right thing to pick up so we are taking our time, but we have a lot of things lined up."