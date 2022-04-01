Tusharr Khanna Is All Set To Join Naagin 6, Will Play Tejasswi Prakash’s Love Interest On The Show

The makers of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 are leaving no stone unturned to spruce up the drama on the popular show. Recently, Rashami Desai of Uttaran fame was roped in to play Shanglira in the fantasy thriller. This was followed by actress Pratibha Phogat coming on board, too. According to various media reports, the latest actor to join the cast of the show is Tusharr Khanna.

The actor will be playing Tejasswi Prakash’s love interest. A source close to the development told TOI, “Tusshar has started shooting for the show from today. His entry will lead to a major twist in the show. Everything happened in a jiffy and he was finalised for the part overnight.” For the uninitiated, Tusharr is better known for his web series and has also been a part of shows like Piyaa Albela and Bhootu.

The sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin features Tejasswi Prakash as the main lead. The actress, who recently won the 15th edition of Bigg Boss, is seen playing the role of a shape-shifting woman named Pratha. Simba Nagpal, who participated with her in Bigg Boss 15, stars as the male lead of the popular show alongside Mahekk Chahal, Manit Joura, and Urvashi Dholakia in pivotal roles.

Naagin 6 has been generating a lot of buzz on social media ever since its first announcement. The popular franchise catapulted Mouni Roy to fame with its inaugural season which was launched in 2015. The actress continued her role as the protagonist in season two as well. This was followed by Surbhi Jyoti playing the new heroine in the third edition. The fourth and fifth seasons featured Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna as the female leads respectively.