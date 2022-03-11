Vibhu Raghave Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Cancer; Says ‘Cancer Can't Stop Me From Living My Dreams’

TV actor Vibhu Raghave, who has acted in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Savdhaan India, Suvreen Guggal and others, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in February 2022. The actor informed about his diagnosis to ETimes TV and said that the disease can't stop him from dreaming about his career. He further stated that he will definitely bounce back soon.

In conversation with the portal, Vibhu revealed his reaction after learning about cancer. The actor said, "When I first got to know that I was suffering from neuroendocrine cancer of the colon, I didn't know how to react. For a long time, I would keep asking God what I had done to deserve this. None of the doctors so far have told me that I will be cancer-free, they all tell me that I will have to live with it." Vibhu Raghave further stated that he can't change the reality, and his friends and family members' support is keeping his spirit high.

Vibhu Raghave is also keeping his mind positive and doesn't stop dreaming about his career and travelling. He is still chasing his dream and visualizes them being a reality. The Saavdhan India actor further stated that his friends such as Mohit Malik, his wife Addite, Simple Kaul and Saumya Tandon know about his cancer. Saumya has been with him throughout.

Abhidnya Bhave's Husband Mehul Pai Diagnosed With Cancer; He Shares Pictures From Hospital

Sadly, Vibhu Raghave lost his dad a year ago, and his mom was heartbroken when she came to know about his illness. She came to Mumbai to take care of him and felt relieved after seeing his friends taking care of him. He is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Surgery For Bladder Cancer; Actor On The Road To Recovery: Report

Vibhu is hoping to get back to work soon. While speaking about his plans, the actor said, "I was about to restart my talk show but then I was diagnosed with cancer. But I plan to do it soon. February this year before the cancer was diagnosed. I would also like to go on some trekking trips in Himachal Pradesh with my family. And, I want to return to acting too. Cancer can't stop me from living my dreams."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vibhu Raghave will next be seen in the English film Yadvi - The Dignified Princess.