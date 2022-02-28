Abhidnya Bhave’s Husband Mehul Pai Diagnosed With Cancer; He Shares Pictures From Hospital

Marathi actress Abhidnya Bhave's husband Mehul Pai was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mehul himself shared the news about his cancer diagnosis on Instagram. He shared a couple of pictures with his wife Abhidnya from the hospital. Mehul Pai captioned the post as, "I have met quite a few a**holes in my life , but cancer is by far the BIGGEST one of them.. Sorry BIG " C '' you choose the wrong person..."

In the above pictures, Abhidnya Bhave can be seen constantly supporting her husband Mehul Pai during his tough days. He seems to be undergoing his chemotherapy sessions, as he is losing his hair due to the high dose. His post is going viral on social media and the couple's friends have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

Abhidnya Bhave's dear friend and co-star Mayuri Deshmukh commented on the post by stating, "Rockstar... With the right person besides you, this victory is yours for sure... Much love and power."

Actress Rutuja Bagwe wrote, "More power to you Fighter ? Take care."

Apart from them, many Marathi celebrities wished Mehul a speedy recovery. Abhidnya has not yet opened up about her husband's cancer diagnosis.

For the unversed, Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai dated each other for a few years before tying the knot in January 2021. They had got divorced from their former respective partners.

Talking about their career, Abhidnya has been actively working in Hindi and Marathi TV shows. She will next be seen in Zee Marathi's show Tu Tevha Tashi. On the other hand, Mehul owns an event management company.