Saumya Tandon Seeks Financial Help From Fans For Her Actor-Friend Vibhu Raghave’s Cancer Treatment

TV actress Saumya Tandon recently took to Instagram and sought help from her fans and followers for her actor-friend Vibhu Raghave, who is suffering from Colon cancer. Let us tell you, a few days ago, the Savdhaan India actor informed his fans that he is going through a very bad phase of his life. During the lockdown, he also lost his mother.

Coming back to Saumya Tandon, the actress wished her friend Vibhu Raghave on his birthday (April 10, 2022) and captioned the post as, "Happy Bday my dearest loveliest @vibhuzinsta . The brightest smile and most soothing and comforting presence he has in our lives."

While urging her fans and well-wisher to help her dear friend with his cancer treatment, Saumya further added, "Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, aka Vibhu, is suffering from a rare and aggressive type of Colon cancer in its last stage, and is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. His positivity and courage is inspiring to me. We all are trying to do the best we can to give him the best treatment, and we are all raising funds too. You can also help him. Offer a Helping hand to support Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave's cancer treatment. Read more - https://ketto.org/s?id=rm-593626 Donate Now to help Simple Kaul - https://ketto.org/s?id=rm-593626 To contribute go to this link."

Saumya Tandon's post went viral on social media, her fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Let us tell you, Vibhu's cancer is in the last stage. For the unversed, Vibhu has featured in TV shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India.