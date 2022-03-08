Women’s Day 2022: Meet The Mahila Mandal Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah And Know Why We Love Them

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television whose characters are adored not just in India but even Internationally! Incidentally, the show completes 3400 episodes on Women's Day. Even though the show has been running for a long time, the fans still relate to each of the characters differently. This International Women's Day, let us take a look at the Mahila Mandal of Gokuldham and delve into why we love them the most:

Daya Gada

When we talk about the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the first name that comes to everyone's mind is Daya ben. Her performance as a perfect daughter-in-law, wife, mother, and friend is something that the audience has loved right from when the show began. And how can we miss out on Garba, her desire to celebrate every occasion to the beats of Garba is something the audience enjoys watching.

Anjali Mehta

We all have that one friend who always chooses healthy food over junk. Well, that's just like Anjali Mehta from Gokuldham. Her constant experiment with healthy salads and juices for her husband is what defines her best.

Babita Iyer

Well, Babita is the perfect representation of a modern woman in Gokuldham. She knows what is best for her and makes sure to stay fit and healthy. Her love for her hometown Kolkata and equal respect for her husband's culture and tradition is something that always sits well with the audience.

Madhavi Bhide

Madhavi is a self-made businesswoman who runs a successful home business of papad and achaar. Her constant hustle to create a better life for her daughter, Sonu, is something that the audience love and can relate to.

Roshan Singh Sodhi

The sweet love story between Sodhi and Roshan is always adored by the audience. Her transition from a romantic wife to an angry wife whenever her husband speaks about 'party-sharty' is quite comical.

Komal Hathi

Well, Komal Hathi is another perfect mother & wife in the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is never seen complaining about her son's or husband's eating habits but is always ready to cook whatever they crave to eat.

Sonu Bhide

Sonu is the only female member of the notorious 'Tapu Sena' who excels in academics as well as other activities. She is often seen putting for her thoughts which indirectly represent the young female mindset.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a long-running daily comedy show, first aired in 2008 and now in its 14th year with over 3400 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The show is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.