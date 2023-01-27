Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Slams Priyanka For Fighting With Shiv Over Room, Says ‘Zindagi Nahi Bitaani…’

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
October
last
year
and
is
now
all
set
to
end
soon.
As
the
grand
finale
is
slated
to
take
place
on
February
12,
only
eight
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
In
yesterday's
(January
26)
episode,
Bigg
Boss
announced
the
permanent
shutting
down
of
two
out
of
the
four
rooms
as
eight
contestants
are
currently
living
in
an
occupancy
of
16
people.
While
housemates
were
supposed
to
discuss
and
decide
who'll
be
taking
which
room,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
indulged
in
another
nasty
fight
after
the
Udaariyaan
actress
refused
to
change
her
room.
As
expected,
the
arch-rivals
passed
some
ugly
comments
against
each
other
during
the
fight.
At
last,
on
Archana
Gautam's
insistence,
Priyanka
and
Tina
Datta
finally
changed
their
room.
Now,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
has
shared
her
opinion
about
the
whole
incident
and
slammed
Priyanka
on
social
media.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Kamya
Punjabi
who
won
several
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
7.
Taking
an
indirect
dig
at
Priyanka,
she
tweeted,
"This
is
like
picking
up
a
fight
intentionally!
Zindagi
nahi
bitaani
hai
wahan,
kuch
hi
din
bache
hai
#Shiv
ko
jyada
thandi
handle
nahi
hoti
let
him
have
the
room
ya
#BiggBoss16
@ColorsTV"
Take
a
look
at
her
post
below:
This
is
like
picking
up
a
fight
intentionally!
Zindagi
nahi
bitaani
hai
wahan,
kuch
hi
din
bache
hai
🙄
#Shiv
ko
jyada
thandi
handle
nahi
hoti
let
him
have
the
room
ya
#BiggBoss16
@ColorsTV
In
the
comments
section,
fans
of
Shiv
Thakare
are
agreeing
to
her.
A
Twitter
user
wrote,
"When
the
task
was
announced
priyanka
said
biggboss
kya
karun
Yahan
koi
awaz
nahin
utha
raha
main
kitna
karun.
She
was
expecting
other
team
to
start
fight
when
they
didn't
she
started."
Another
social
media
user
tweeted,
"Ye
jo
manadali
room
k
lie
lad
rhi
hai
priyanka
kash
captaincy
ke
lie
lad
lete
tab
maza
aata."
Do
you
agree
with
Kamya
and
Shiv
fans?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.