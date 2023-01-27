Bigg Boss 16: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Supporting THIS Mandali Member, Calls Him A ‘Winner’

After
a
successful
run
of
around
five
months,
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
bid
adieu
to
the
viewers
next
month.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
grand
finale
of
the
top-rated
reality
show
will
be
held
on
February
12
and
fans
have
been
looking
forward
to
it
now.
Only
three
weeks
are
remaining
now
and
a
total
of
eight
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Archana
Gautam,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
and
Tina
Datta.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Ex
Contestant
Slams
Priyanka
For
Fighting
With
Shiv
Over
Room,
Says
'Zindagi
Nahi
Bitaani...'
Ahead
of
the
grand
finale,
several
celebrities
have
revealed
the
names
of
their
favourite
i
contestant
who
should
win
the
trophy.
Now,
Lock
Upp
season
one
winner
Munawar
Faruqui
too
talked
about
his
favourite
BB
16
participant.
Mandali
Ko
Support
Karne...:
Fans
Of
Bigg
Boss
16's
Priyanka
&
Tina
Troll
Farah
Khan
For
Bashing
Them
Munawar
Faruqui
Is
Supporting
A
Mandali
Member
Popular
stand-up
comedian
and
rapper
Munawar
Faruqui
is
supporting
one
of
the
mandali
members.
Well,
we're
talking
about
MC
Stan.
While
interacting
with
the
media
recently,
Munawar
showed
his
full
support
for
Stan.
Munawar
Calls
MC
Stan
A
‘Winner’
A
Tellychakkar
report
quoted
Munawar
saying,
"My
full
support
is
for
MC
Stan
as
he
is
my
brother.
To
be
honest,
where
is
he
doing
anything
in
the
game
he
is
just
chilling
and
leaving
his
swag
behind.
When
I
played
Lock
Upp
I
went
inside
the
game
and
made
sure
that
everyone
thinks
I
am
winning
the
show
and
that
only
happened.
For
me,
MC
Stan
is
already
the
winner
of
the
show."
MC
Stan’s
Bigg
Boss
16
Journey
So
Far
So
far,
MC
Stan's
journey
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
has
been
full
of
many
ups
and
downs.
While
viewers
have
always
loved
his
swag
and
style,
there
was
a
time
when
he
was
going
through
a
rough
patch
on
the
show
and
was
even
ready
to
quit.
MC
Stan
-
A
Fan
Favourite
However,
in
the
last
few
weeks,
the
popular
rapper
has
come
out
stronger
in
the
game
by
openly
and
strongly
sharing
his
opinions.
He
is
now
giving
tough
competition
to
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
in
terms
of
popularity
and
is
likely
to
be
one
of
the
finalists.
Nominated
Contestants
Of
This
Week
While
we've
to
wait
for
three
more
weeks
to
know
if
Stan
will
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
or
not,
four
strong
participants
are
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
-
Priyanka,
Shiv,
Tina
Datta,
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
them
will
get
eliminated
from
the
show.
