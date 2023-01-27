Bigg Boss 16: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Supporting THIS Mandali Member, Calls Him A ‘Winner’

Munawar Faruqui Is Supporting A Mandali Member

Popular stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui is supporting one of the mandali members. Well, we're talking about MC Stan. While interacting with the media recently, Munawar showed his full support for Stan.

Munawar Calls MC Stan A ‘Winner’

A Tellychakkar report quoted Munawar saying, "My full support is for MC Stan as he is my brother. To be honest, where is he doing anything in the game he is just chilling and leaving his swag behind. When I played Lock Upp I went inside the game and made sure that everyone thinks I am winning the show and that only happened. For me, MC Stan is already the winner of the show."

MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 Journey So Far

So far, MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been full of many ups and downs. While viewers have always loved his swag and style, there was a time when he was going through a rough patch on the show and was even ready to quit.

MC Stan - A Fan Favourite

However, in the last few weeks, the popular rapper has come out stronger in the game by openly and strongly sharing his opinions. He is now giving tough competition to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare in terms of popularity and is likely to be one of the finalists.

Nominated Contestants Of This Week

While we've to wait for three more weeks to know if Stan will walk away with the winner's trophy or not, four strong participants are nominated for eviction this week - Priyanka, Shiv, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will get eliminated from the show. Keep watching this space for more updates!