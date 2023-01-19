Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Questions Shiv Thakare For Choosing Priyanka Over Her, Says ‘Sab Cameras Ke Liye Hai’

Colors
TV's
top-rated
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
premiered
in
October
last
year
and
is
finally
set
to
bid
farewell
to
the
viewers
after
four
weeks.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
controversial
reality
series
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
makers
are
trying
to
make
it
more
engaging
and
entertaining
for
viewers.
Currently,
a
total
of
nine
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Tina
Datta,
MC
Stan,
Soundarya
Sharma,
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
In
last
night's
(January
18)
episode,
the
majority
of
housemates
chose
Shiv
as
the
deserving
captaincy
candidate
who
should
replace
Nimrit
and
both
of
them
will
be
seen
fighting
against
each
other
in
a
task
in
tonight's
(January
19)
episode.
Not
just
the
captaincy,
the
winner
will
also
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week
pass.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
As
shown
in
the
promos,
their
co-contestants
will
be
seen
choosing
the
most
deserving
candidate
among
them
in
a
task
and
Shiv
will
be
seen
indulging
in
a
fight
with
Soundarya.
Both
of
them
will
be
seen
questioning
each
other's
friendships
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
In
the
promo,
Soundarya
and
Shalin
are
seen
instigating
Nimrit
against
Shiv
for
calling
Priyanka
stronger
in
comparison
to
her.
Later,
Nimrit
questions
her
BFF
Shiv
regarding
the
same
and
says,
"Jab
aaj
discussion
bhi
chal
raha
tha
kya
maine
Shalin
ka
naam
liya
tha?
MC
aur
Priyanka,
wo
Priyanka
aur
Tina
jo
hamari
yaha
dhajjiyaan
udaane
pe
lage
hue
hai.
Kal
ration
wale
task
ke
andar
bhi
Shalin
pehle
aaya
tha
par
maine
tera
naam
liya
tha."
Watch
the
promo
here:
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 9:36 [IST]