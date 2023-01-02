Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For THIS Reason; Nimrit Ahluwalia Targets Sajid Khan

Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Elimination

During the nomination task, Shiv surprised everyone as targetted his BFF Sumbul Touqeer Khan. While nominating Sumbul, Shiv stated that it is high time for the Imlie actress to start taking a stand for herself. He said, ""umari dosti hai, dil pe patthar rakh ke ye karna pad rha hai. kuch cheezein aapko khud ko bhi stand lena padega tab ke tab.... tab ja ke aap dikhoge ki sumbul kya hai".

Nimrit Ahluwalia Targets Sajid Khan During Nomination Task

On the other hand, Nimrit Ahluwalia also shocked the viewers are she nominated Sajid Khan for elimination and tried saving Sumbul from the same. She said, "mai sajid sir ki bijli gul karke sumbul ki bijli ko save krungi".

Sajid Khan Loses Calm Post Nomination

However, Sajid wasn't pleased with the nominations and was seen losing his calm. The ace filmmaker asserted that he is not scared of the nominations. But it was evident that he wasn't happy with Nimrit's decision. Even Sreejita De stated that Sajid is always affected by the nominations and he doesn't admit it. To this, Sajid said, "Nominate me till Feb 12 and we will see who holds the trophy".