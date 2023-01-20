Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Her ‘Main Nahi Badli’ Statement

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
is
getting
more
interesting
with
each
passing
day
as
the
grand
finale
is
just
a
few
weeks
away
now.
In
Thursday's
(January
19)
episode,
Bigg
Boss
asked
housemates
to
name
contestants
who
deserve
to
replace
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
as
captain.
Taking
her
name,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
stated
that
she
deserves
captaincy
because
she
didn't
change
her
real
self
despite
going
through
many
ups
and
downs.
"Main
sabse
alag
hoon!" stated
Sumbul
when
she
had
to
express
to
everyone
why
she
deserves
to
reach
the
finale,
and
fans
couldn't
agree
more.
The
youngest
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16
has
managed
to
capture
the
hearts
of
millions
with
her
genuine
and
authentic
portrayal
of
herself.
Not
just
her
well-wishers,
even
an
ex-Bigg
Boss
contestant
seems
impressed
with
the
19-year-old
TV
star.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Bigg
Boss
10
finalist
Manu
Punjabi.
The
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
is
an
avid
follower
of
the
controversial
reality
show
and
regularly
shares
his
opinion
about
the
BB
16
housemates
and
the
show.
In
a
recent
social
media
video,
he
discusses
Sumbul
and
how
natural
she
appears
on
television.
"Bigg
Boss
wake
up
alarm
lagate
hai,
par
mujhe
farak
padha?
Yeh
meri
genuine
personality
hai?
Manu
imitates
Sumbul
and
exclaims,
"Yeh
meri
true
personality
hai!"
He
goes
on
to
praise
her
for
remaining
true
to
herself
on
screen,
despite
being
instructed
otherwise.
It's
not
easy
to
stick
to
one's
beliefs
and
remains
authentic
amidst
the
chaos.
We
wholeheartedly
agree
that
Sumbul
comes
across
as
self-assured
and
confident.
Despite
making
a
record
of
being
the
youngest
contestant
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
to
surpass
100
days
and
having
an
unparalleled
amount
of
fan
support,
Sumbul
is
not
at
all
arrogant.
Instead,
she
is
now
coming
across
as
a
carefree
and
joyful
individual
who
is
relishing
every
moment
in
the
house.
What
do
you
think
about
Sumbul?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 22:15 [IST]