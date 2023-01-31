Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Ken Ferns? All You Need To New About The New Entrant Who Will Decide The Nominations

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
an
interesting
twist
as
a
new
member
is
set
to
enter
the
BB
house.
Yes!
Ahead
of
the
grand
finale,
the
popular
reality
show
is
set
to
intensify
the
game
with
this
new
entry.
But
if
you
are
wondering
if
it
will
be
a
new
wild
card
contestant,
kindly
hold
your
horses.
This
isn't
a
new
wild
card
contestant.
Instead,
this
new
entrant
will
be
bringing
a
massive
twist
in
the
nominations
task.
This
week's
nominations
will
be
a
massive
game
changer
and
Ken
Ferns
will
be
playing
a
key
role
in
the
same.
Who
is
Ken
Ferns
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Well,
if
you
are
wondering
who
is
Ken
Ferns
who
will
be
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
16,
he
happens
to
be
an
ace
designer
and
wardrobe
stylist.
He
represented
India
at
the
FASHION
ASIA
awards
held
in
Chongqing.
2015
and
is
the
recipient
of
the
international
award
for
the
top
5
designers
in
Asia
category.
It
is
reported
that
Ken
will
not
just
be
deciding
the
fate
of
the
contestants,
but
he
will
also
be
finalising
contestants'
outfits
for
the
finale.
Bigg
Boss
16
Nomination
Task
Interestingly,
this
week
the
nomination
task
will
be
quite
different
from
what
we
have
seen
so
far.
This
time,
the
contestant
will
have
to
keep
a
tab
on
time
and
whosoever
will
be
close
to
9
minutes
with
their
guess
will
be
saved
from
the
nomination.
During
the
task,
Ken
will
be
seen
diverting
their
mind
by
discussing
their
finale
outfits.
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
In
Danger
Zone?
As
the
promo
has
got
the
fans
excited,
there
are
speculations
about
who
will
be
nominated
for
the
elimination
this
week.
According
to
the
recent
buzz,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
will
be
nominated
for
elimination.
As
the
mandali
is
in
the
danger
zone,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
this
week.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Wins
The
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
16
had
another
interesting
update
wherein
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
become
the
first
contestant
to
make
it
to
the
finale
week.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
had
won
the
ticket
to
the
finale
week
despite
tough
competition
in
the
house.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 14:17 [IST]