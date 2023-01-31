Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Ken Ferns? All You Need To New About The New Entrant Who Will Decide The Nominations

Who is Ken Ferns in Bigg Boss 16?

Well, if you are wondering who is Ken Ferns who will be entering the Bigg Boss 16, he happens to be an ace designer and wardrobe stylist. He represented India at the FASHION ASIA awards held in Chongqing. 2015 and is the recipient of the international award for the top 5 designers in Asia category. It is reported that Ken will not just be deciding the fate of the contestants, but he will also be finalising contestants' outfits for the finale.

Bigg Boss 16 Nomination Task

Interestingly, this week the nomination task will be quite different from what we have seen so far. This time, the contestant will have to keep a tab on time and whosoever will be close to 9 minutes with their guess will be saved from the nomination. During the task, Ken will be seen diverting their mind by discussing their finale outfits.

Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer In Danger Zone?

As the promo has got the fans excited, there are speculations about who will be nominated for the elimination this week. According to the recent buzz, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan will be nominated for elimination. As the mandali is in the danger zone, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this week.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wins The Ticket To Finale Week

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 had another interesting update wherein Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first contestant to make it to the finale week. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress had won the ticket to the finale week despite tough competition in the house.