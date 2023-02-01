Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Targets Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Says ‘Shiv & MC Stan Got Nominated Coz Of Her’

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
This
week
started
on
a
disturbing
note
for
the
fans
of
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
mandali
as
they
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
time.
It
is
now
confirmed
that
one
of
them
will
leave
the
show
later
this
week.
We're
saying
so
because
Bigg
Boss
introduced
this
week's
nomination
task
and
divided
housemates
into
two
teams
-
mandali
(Shiv,
MC
Stan,
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan)
VS
non-mandali
(Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot,
and
Archana
Gautam).
As
a
part
of
the
task,
contestants
were
asked
to
count
to
nine
minutes.
At
last,
whichever
team
was
close
to
the
time
got
saved
from
nominations
this
week.
After
the
task,
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
mandali
members
got
nominated
as
Sumbul
performed
worst
and
took
the
maximum
time
of
around
17
minutes.
Now,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
has
shared
his
views
about
the
task
and
took
a
dig
at
the
Imlie
actress.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Bigg
Boss
15
contestant
Vishal
Kotian.
Taking
to
Twitter,
Vishal
talked
about
the
nomination
task
and
states
that
Sumbul
might
be
the
next
contestant
to
get
evicted.
He
also
took
a
dig
at
Sumbul
for
her
behaviour
towards
her
friends
after
the
task.
He
tweeted,
"#SumbulTouqueerKhan
is
reacting
as
if
Mandali
ke
wajah
se
she
got
nominated.
In
fact
#ShivThakare
n
#MCStan
got
nominated
cos
of
her
Or
is
it
her
strategy
in
desperation
to
do
something
different
n
survive.
Kyun
usko
bhi
pata
hai
ki
ab
time
aagaya
hai.
Wat
do
u
think?"
#SumbulTouqueerKhan
is
reacting
as
if
Mandali
ke
wajah
se
she
got
nominated.
In
fact
#ShivThakare
n
#MCStan
got
nominated
cos
of
her
Or
is
it
her
strategy
in
desperation
to
do
something
different
n
survive
Kyun
usko
bhi
pata
hai
ki
ab
time
aagaya
hai.
Wat
do
u
think?
#biggboss16
For
the
unversed,
Sumbul's
friends
Shiv,
Nimrit,
and
Shiv
will
be
seen
discussing
how
she's
playing
a
victim
card
after
losing
the
task.
The
actress' fans
aren't
happy
with
the
latest
development
and
are
hoping
to
save
her
from
eviction
this
week.