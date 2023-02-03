Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Replacing Salman To SHOCKING Eviction, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar

After
Farah
Khan,
Karan
Johar
Replaces
Salman
Khan
As
Host
While
Farah
Khan
hosted
last
Weekend
Ka
Vaar,
filmmaker
Karan
Johar
is
seen
interacting
with
contestants
in
the
latest
promos
and
is
the
host
this
week.
However,
Salman
is
likely
to
return
as
host
for
the
much-awaited
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
KJo
Bashes
Archana
Gautam
For
Crossing
Line
In
Torture
Task
In
the
promos,
Karan
Johar
is
seen
blaming
Archana
Gautam
for
Shiv
Thakare's
eye
injury
after
the
torture
task.
She'll
be
bashed
by
the
host
for
crossing
the
line
in
the
task.
In
last
night's
(February
2)
episode,
even
Bigg
Boss
was
seen
taunting
Archana
for
the
wastage
of
food
and
cancelled
the
ration
task.
Anupam
Kher
And
Neena
Gupta
As
Guests
Veteran
actors
Anupam
Kher
and
Neena
Gupta
will
be
seen
gracing
the
Bigg
Boss
16
stage
as
guests
this
week.
They'll
be
seen
promoting
their
upcoming
film
Shiv
Shastri
Balboaa.
Badshah
And
Iulia
Vantur
In
Bigg
Boss
16
Badshah
will
appear
on
the
show
for
the
promotion
of
his
new
song
Players.
Besides
them,
Iulia
Vantur
too
will
be
seen
in
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
To
Get
Evicted?
This
week,
three
mandali
members
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
-
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan.
While
Shiv
and
Stan
are
counted
as
strong
players,
a
huge
section
of
social
media
is
guessing
that
Sumbul
might
get
evicted
this
week.
However,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
them
will
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
house
this
time.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!