Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Bags Ekta Kapoor's New Colors Show? Here's What We Know

Shivangi
Joshi
entered
showbiz
in
2013
with
ZEE
TV's
Khelti
Hai
Zindagi
Aankh
Micholi
and
is
currently
counted
among
the
most-loved
TV
stars.
After
playing
pivotal
roles
in
various
popular
shows
like
Begusarai
and
Beinthehaa,
the
actress
bagged
the
lead
role
of
Naira
in
Rajan
Shahi's
long-running
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
in
2016
which
became
a
huge
milestone
in
her
career.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Star
Shivangi
Joshi
Aka
Naira
Buys
Swanky
New
Mercedez
Benz;
Shares
Glimpses
She
was
a
part
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
for
five
long
years
and
viewers
loved
her
onscreen
chemistry
with
Mohsin
Khan
who
essayed
the
male
lead
Kartik.
Both
of
them
left
the
hit
show
in
2021
after
the
makers
introduced
a
generation
leap.
Post
her
exit
from
the
Star
Plus
show,
Shivangi
played
the
lead
role
in
Balika
Vadhu
2
opposite
Randeep
Rai
and
was
last
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Rohit
Shetty's
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
last
year.
Since
then,
her
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
her
TV
comeback.
Well,
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news
for
Shivangi
fans.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
actress
has
bagged
a
new
Colors
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Kushal
Tandon
REPLACED
By
THIS
Bigg
Boss
16
Contestant
In
Ekta
Kapoor's
Beauty
And
The
Beast
Remake
Shivangi
In
Ekta
Kapoor’s
Beauty
And
The
Beast
Remake?
Reportedly,
Shivangi
Joshi
will
be
a
part
of
Ekta
Kapoor's
upcoming
remake
of
Beauty
and
the
Beat
which
is
supposed
to
air
on
Colors
TV.
The
actress
will
be
an
important
part
of
the
show
and
it's
going
to
be
a
special
appearance.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Shivangi
Joshi’s
Cameo
In
Beauty
And
The
Beast
Remake
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"Shivangi
will
play
a
pivotal
character
and
will
make
a
special
appearance
on
the
show.
She
will
be
seen
in
the
opening
episode
and
her
character
will
be
instrumental
in
paving
the
way
to
the
storyline."
Shivangi
Joshi
To
Essay
A
Double
Role?
The
source
added,
"She
will
play
a
double
role
of
RajPari.
The
shoot
will
commence
in
a
week's
time.
The
shoot
of
the
opening
episode
is
being
planned
on
a
grand
scale
and
will
be
shot
across
seven
days.
The
first
episode
will
be
telecast
for
an
hour
to
establish
the
storyline."
Shivangi
Joshi’s
First
Show
With
Ekta
Kapoor
The
actress
is
yet
to
react
to
the
speculations
and
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
However,
if
the
news
turns
out
to
be
true,
the
show
will
mark
Shivangi's
first
collaboration
with
soap
queen
Ekta
Kapoor.
Mohsin
Khan
Was
Also
In
Talks
For
Beauty
And
The
Beast
Remake
As
reported
earlier,
Shivangi
Joshi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
co-star
Mohsin
Khan
was
also
in
talks
with
the
makers
for
the
lead
role
in
Beauty
and
the
Beat
remake.
However,
things
didn't
work
out
and
the
makers
later
signed
Kushal
Tandon.
He
even
confirmed
being
a
part
of
it.
But,
the
latest
reports
suggested
that
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Shalin
Bhanot
is
finally
going
to
play
the
lead
role
opposite
Eisha
Singh.
However,
an
announcement
is
still
awaited.