Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Bags Ekta Kapoor's New Colors Show? Here's What We Know

Last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, TV star Shivangi Joshi is reportedly all set to return to the small screen with an upcoming Colors show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Shivangi Joshi entered showbiz in 2013 with ZEE TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and is currently counted among the most-loved TV stars.

After playing pivotal roles in various popular shows like Begusarai and Beinthehaa, the actress bagged the lead role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 which became a huge milestone in her career.

She was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for five long years and viewers loved her onscreen chemistry with Mohsin Khan who essayed the male lead Kartik. Both of them left the hit show in 2021 after the makers introduced a generation leap.

Post her exit from the Star Plus show, Shivangi played the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Randeep Rai and was last seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last year. Since then, her fans have been eagerly waiting for her TV comeback.

Well, here comes a piece of good news for Shivangi fans. According to the latest buzz, the actress has bagged a new Colors show. Yes, you read that right!

