TRP Report Week 9: Mangal Lakshmi Opens Well, Yeh Rishta-Ghum Hai Fail To Beat Anupamaa. Top 10 Shows List

TRP
of
Hindi
serials:
Hey
folks!
We
are
back
with
yet
spicy
edition
of
TRP
Report.
The
BARC
TRP
ratings
for
week
9
have
been
released.
Wondering
which
show
topped
the
TRP
charts?
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
or
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai-
which
daily
soap
managed
to
garner
the
top
spot?
If
you
have
these
questions
in
mind,
you
have
come
at
the
right
place.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
Read
on
to
learn
more
about
the
top
ten
shows
of
the
week.
CHANNEL
WAR
As
usual,
Star
Plus
dominated
the
ratings
game
with
the
maximum
daily
soaps
in
the
list
of
top
ten
shows.
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Imlie,
Pandya
Store,
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si,
Jhanak
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
performed
well
in
the
current
week.
Colors
TV's
Shiv
Shakti-Tap
Tyaag
Tandav
and
Sony
SAB's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
also
featured
in
the
list.
No
shows
from
Zee
TV
or
Sony
Entertainment
Television
could
secure
a
spot
in
the
top
Hindi
serials
list.
MANGAL
LAKSHMI
FIRST
WEEK
TRP
Colors
channel's
newly
launched
show
Mangal
Lakshmi
has
managed
to
create
ripples
on
the
small
screen,
generating
a
good
response.
While
the
show
opened
up
with
1.8
TVR
on
Tuesday
(February
27),
it
raked
in
an
average
rating
of
1.6
for
the
entire
week.
Starring
Deepika
Singh
and
Naman
Shaw,
the
show
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town,
courtesy
of
its
impressive
storyline
and
star-studded
cast.
It
is
said
to
be
the
next
big
launch
on
Colors
TV
after
Pracchand
Ashok.