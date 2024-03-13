Mangal Lakshmi: Five Instances That Prove Deepika Singh's Character Mangal Is Relatable To Every Homemaker

In
just
a
fortnight,
COLORS'
new
show
'Mangal
Lakshmi'
has
stormed
onto
our
television
screens,
placing
the
spotlight
firmly
on
Indian
'homemakers,'
capturing
their
everyday
struggles,
celebrating
small
joys,
and
deftly
juggling
family
and
household
duties.
With
a
breath
of
fresh
air,
this
popular
show
perfectly
captures
the
pulse
of
today's
society
and
has
struck
a
chord
with
its
realistic
characters.
Here
are
the
five
instances
from
'Mangal
Lakshmi'
that
every
homemaker
could
relate
to
Mangal's
character.
Sabjiyo
ka
Tol-Mol
Mangal's
keen
eye
for
picking
fresh
vegetables
In
the
first
episode,
we
see
Mangal
hurriedly
buying
vegetables
and
hears
another
sound
'ek
ke
upar
ek
palak
free'
from
another
vegetable
seller.
However,
when
she
checks
the
palak,
she
finds
that
it
is
not
of
good
quality
and
hence,
she
refuses
to
buy
it.
Her
regular
vendor
praises
her
for
being
smart
and
appreciate
for
having
the
keen
eye
for
picking
fresh
vegetables.
Mangal
quickly
calculates
the
total
cost
of
the
vegetables
and
gives
the
exact
money
to
the
vendor
before
he
even
finishes
adding
it
up.
Just
like
Mangal,
many
Indian
homemakers
are
the
unsung
financial
wizards
of
the
household,
mastering
the
art
of
budgeting
and
expense
management
with
finesse.
Har
Homemaker
ki
kahaani
Mangal
hides
tears
from
sister,
Lakshmi
During
a
video
call
between
the
two
sisters,
Lakshmi's
sharp
eyes
catch
a
glimpse
of
hidden
tears
as
she
questions
Mangal's
well-being.
Overwhelmed
by
emotions,
Mangal
hastily
wipes
away
her
tears,
giving
an
excuse,
"Arey,
tadke
se
dhua
aa
raha
hai," With
a
quick
change
of
subject,
she
deflects
the
topic
and
says
Adit
must
be
busy
with
his
office
schedule.
This
scene
echoes
the
silent
struggles
of
every
homemaker
who
often
refrain
from
showing
their
tears
because
of
the
societal
expectations
placed
upon
them.
In
many
Indian
households,
they
are
seen
as
the
pillars
of
stability,
expected
to
maintain
harmony
within
the
family.
Rasoi
Ki
Shaan
Mangal
impresses
Adit's
colleagues
with
'Shahi
Tukda'
Like
many
homemakers,
Mangal
is
the
queen
of
the
kitchen.
In
an
episode,
her
husband
Adit
invites
his
colleagues
home
and
orders
fast
food
for
them.
But
Adit's
mother
reminds
him
about
their
'Saxena
ghar
ki
shaan',
shahi
tukda.
However,
due
to
some
unforeseen
situation,
Mangal
finds
that
they
don't
have
enough
milk
to
prepare
the
desert.
She
then
cleverly
makes
halwa
and
tea
for
the
guests
instead.
Even
though
Adit
and
his
mother
are
disappointed,
Mangal
like
every
another
homemaker
smartly
finds
a
way!
She
decides
to
use
the
leftover
rabdi
and
makes
the
shahi
tukda.
The
guests
cannot
stop
gushing
about
the
dessert,
and
Mangal's
resourcefulness
earns
her
well-deserved
praise.
This
relatable
tale
speaks
volumes
to
the
ingenuity
and
dedication
of
homemakers,
who
always
strive
to
go
the
extra
mile
to
make
guests
feel
at
home.
Pehle
Pariwaar
for
apne
vichaar!
Mangal
prioritizes
family's
preferences
before
hers
In
the
hustle
and
bustle
of
the
evening,
Mangal
serves
tea
to
her
in-laws
while
they
engross
themselves
in
their
favorite
show.
Amidst
the
chaos,
she
barely
has
a
moment
to
sip
her
own
tea
before
her
husband
arrives
home.
Mangal's
mother-in-law
remarks
on
the
relentless
demands
placed
on
women
as
they
juggle
multiple
responsibilities.
Despite
it
all,
as
soon
as
her
husband
enters,
Mangal
springs
into
action,
preparing
coffee
for
him
with
the
same
sense
of
dedication
and
routine
that
is
emblematic
of
homemakers
everywhere.
This
moment
reflects
the
selfless
devotion
of
homemakers
who
prioritize
the
needs
of
their
loved
ones.
Parivaar
ke
saath,
chahe
jo
bhi
ho
baat
Despite
personal
differences,
Mangal
and
Adit
stand
for
family
together
In
one
of
the
episodes,
Mangal
vehemently
opposes
Nitin's
marriage
proposal
for
Lakshmi.
A
heated
exchange
begins
with
Nitin's
insults
wounding
the
family
members.
But
just
as
the
situation
threatens
to
spiral
out
of
control,
Adit
swoops
in
and
asserts,
"Tum
aise
kisi
ki
insult
nahi
kar
sakte,
okay?"
With
arrogance
seeping
through
with
each
syllable
Nitin
retorts,
"Hey,
computer
engineer,
relax,
Apni
aukaad
me
raho."
Yet,
amidst
the
verbal
warfare,
Mangal
stands
firm,
her
loyalty
to
her
family
and
support
for
Adit
unshaken.
Mangal
raises
her
voice
to
defend
her
husband
and
says,
"Aap
aise
baat
nahi
kar
sakte
Adit
ji
se."
The
scene
shows
that
despite
personal
conflicts
and
differences,
Mangal
and
Adit
together
take
a
stand
for
their
family.
