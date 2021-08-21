Raksha Bandhan 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Pankit & Raghav Praise Their Siblings; Kajal Recalls Special Rakhi Gift

Pankit Thakker

Me and my sister used to play a lot of cricket and go for long bike rides. Since both of us had lost our mother at a very young age (I was 14 and my sister was just 8-years-old) I was like her mom. I used to cook her food, drop her to school and pick her up from school, used to make her breakfast and take her studies and sit with her for homework. When I decided to leave the city to pursue acting, I discussed it with her and she said that she will be lonely after he goes but he has to follow his dreams and she will be happier when he achieves something rather than become a baby sitter for her. Today I am very thankful to that, and today in all my personal battles she is standing for me like a rock. More than brother sister we are soul mates. I am thankful to God that he gave me such a wonderful person as my sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Namak Issk Ka's Aditya Ojha Gets Nostalgic; Shares Funny Rakhi Moment

Raghav Tiwari Talks About His Siblings

We are three siblings- me, younger sister and elder brother. My elder brother has always been my inspiration and is very strict- be it my studies, career or my companions/friends. He has always been a watchful guardian for me. My parents would get convinced, but convincing my brother for anything was very difficult. He wanted me to be with a good set of people, who have same mentality. My younger sister is our 'ladli'.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Mouni Roy-Mukhar To Divyanka-Aishwarya Meet Actresses & Their Brothers

Raghav Tiwari Talks About His Sister

We love our younger sister and are super proud of her. She is very studious and has been achieving a lot in her life. Yes, she is mischievous and manmarzi ke cheeze bahot karti hai. One more thing about my sister is that, agar galti se bi usse shopping le gaya toh samjho I am (my bank account is) destroyed. However, she is really very good. Although she is my younger sister, she looks after me.

Kajal Pisal

I remember the Rakhi when my elder brother gifted me my first Nokia phone it will always be special to me and younger brother would save some of his pocket money to buy little gift for me. On Rakhi, all cousins would get together and have loads of sweets and feast on delicious food and we sisters would always compete who got what and how much money. It's been two years that I celebrated Rakhi with my brothers as they are in Dubai. This year, I have already sent it to them and will have virtual Rakhi and hope to see them soon thanks to the technology which helps us to come closer in a way.