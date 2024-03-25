Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Reveals REAL Reason Behind Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Dhami's EXIT

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
controversy:
Things
can
change
at
the
drop
of
a
hat
in
the
Indian
television
industry.
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
exit
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
a
prime
example.
In
a
major
development,
the
makers
fired
the
two
actors
from
the
serial.
WHY
WAS
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
REPLACED
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
Rajan
Shahi's
decision
to
terminate
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha's
contracts
left
several
tongues
wagging.
The
production
house
released
a
statement
to
confirm
the
news
about
their
departure.
They
said
that
the
recent
events
forced
them
to
take
a
strict
action
against
the
two
actors.
The
production
house
accused
Shehzada
Dhami
of
being
unprofessional
and
creating
issues
on
the
sets.
In
their
statement,
they
alleged
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
threw
tantrums
and
misbehaved
with
people
on
the
show.
Talking
about
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
the
makers
said
that
she
was
not
able
to
meet
the
requirements
of
her
character.
They
said
that
the
actress
couldn't
live
up
to
the
expectations
of
her
character.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.