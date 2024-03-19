Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: New Roohi Garvita Sadhwani On Replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Rajan
Shahi's
show
has
remained
in
the
headlines
ever
since
the
production
house
fired
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
In
a
shocking
development,
the
makers
released
a
statement,
confirming
that
they
have
terminated
the
contract
of
the
two
actors,
who
joined
the
Star
Plus
after
the
generation
leap
along
with
Samridhii
Shukla.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.