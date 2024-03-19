Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: New Roohi Garvita Sadhwani On Replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Rajan Shahi's show has remained in the headlines ever since the production house fired Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. In a shocking development, the makers released a statement, confirming that they have terminated the contract of the two actors, who joined the Star Plus after the generation leap along with Samridhii Shukla.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.