Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami REACTS On Getting Fired, Replaced From YRKKH

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Things
can
change
overnight
in
the
Indian
television
industry.
The
latest
example
being
the
termination
of
actors'
contracts
on
the
sets
of
Yeh
Rishta.
Earlier
this
week,
Rajan
Shahi
took
a
major
decision,
firing
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
from
the
hit
Star
Plus
show.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
REPLACED
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI.
REASON
IS
The
makers
released
a
statement
emphasizing
their
decision
to
fire
the
two
actors.
While
Shehzada
played
the
role
of
Armaan,
Pratiksha
was
seen
as
Roohi
in
the
show.
The
two
artists
were
reportedly
asked
to
leave
the
sets
after
they
were
fired
from
the
show.
Rajan
Shahi
accused
Shehzada
Dhami
of
being
unprofessional
and
throwing
tantrums
on
the
sets.
In
the
statement,
the
ace
producer
claimed
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
misbehaved
with
the
crew
and
had
no
regard
for
the
work
ethics.
The
statement
said
that
Shehzada's
disregard
for
the
work
ethics
was
evident
since
the
first
day
of
shoot.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew,"
Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
was
replaced
as
the
production
house
was
unhappy
with
her
acting
skills.
It
is
said
that
she
couldn't
meet
the
requirements
of
her
character
and
hence,
she
was
ousted
from
Yeh
Rishta.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI'S
FIRST
REACTION
ON
GETTING
FIRED
FROM
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
Breaking
his
silence
over
the
controversy,
the
actor
shared
his
first
reaction.
Shehzada,
while
interacting
with
a
portal,
opened
up
about
getting
fired
from
the
serial.
He
said
that
he
is
not
willing
to
talk
about
the
controversy.
"Mujhe
kuch
nahi
kehna
hai
isspar.
I
am
not
ready
to
talk
about
it
yet,"
Shehzada
Dhami
told
Pinkvilla.
Although
he
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development,
sources
close
to
Shehzada
informed
Filmibeat
that
he
is
upset
over
the
ouster
from
YRKKG.
However,
he
is
not
letting
negativity
affect
him.
While
Shehzada
gave
a
media
byte,
Pratiksha
has
been
sharing
cryptic
posts
on
Instagram
after
getting
replaced.
Garvita
Sadhwani
is
playing
the
new
Roohi
while
Rohit
Purohit
has
replaced
Shehzada
Dhami
as
new
Armaan.