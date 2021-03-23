ALTBalaji Delivers Yet Another Successful Show ‘The Married Woman’

ALTBalaji's latest web show, 'The Married Woman,' started streaming on the popular OTT platform on March 8 (International Women's Day). The web series featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra portraying the central characters - Astha and Peeplika, is receiving a lot of positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

The popular digital web-series has been showered with multiple social media reactions by the netizens who couldn't stop raving about the show, brilliant storytelling, and dazzling performances by Ridhi and Monica. Many of them found the much-talked-about web show to be intriguing and exciting. Everyone has been going gaga over 'The Married Woman', calling it one of the best entertaining and uplifting series to binge-watch.

With unprecedented views, audience appreciation, and critical acclaim for the inspiring posters, teaser, and trailer, 'The Married Woman' went on to break records resulting in becoming the 'Most anticipated new Indian movies and shows on IMDb'. The tremendous buzz around the show has resulted in increasing fandom amongst viewers, waiting to witness the journey of Astha and Peeplika in the show.

With more than 2.7 million+ views, The Married Woman is one of the TOP 4 most viewed web-series of the week, as per the latest report by Ormax Media. Another recent report by Chrome OTT's list of Top Binged shows for the week speaks about the show garnering more than 5.12 Mn reach. The show has received applause and has garnered more than 50 MN+ views across social media on its associated content. It is evident how audiences from India and around the globe are binge-watching Astha's journey to individuality.

Besides the strong narrative and effortless and convincing performances, the audience also resonated well with impactful dialogues like 'Jab tak boundary cross na karo tab tak pata kaise chalega ki boundary hai'. Heartwarming songs including 'Bematlab', 'Na Laage Jiya' and 'Dil Ki Shaakh Pe' indeed established the show's popularity and supremacy among the other shows released around the same time. 'The Married Woman' is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. Watch 11 episodes of 'The Married Woman' streaming now on ALTBalaji!