Amazon Prime Video Launches The Trailer For Highly-Anticipated Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a 9-part Amazon Original Series releasing globally on May 15. The series follows the story of an honest cop investigating an assassination attempt on a well-known journalist. The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of netherworld - the Paatal Lok. Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee among others. Prime Members can view the 9-part Amazon Original series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Filmz in more than 200 countries and territories from May 15, 2020.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the trailer launch of its third Indian Original of 2020, the much-awaited Amazon Original Series Pataal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the unsettling crime-drama revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop who is put on an extremely high-profile case. Four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld - Paatal Lok. Paatal Lok will be available in more than 200 countries and territories, and Prime members will be able to stream all 9 episodes, from 15th May.

“Gritty and authentic stories from the heartland are appreciated by audiences across the world.” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are pleased to bring to our audiences a spine-chilling, compelling story in collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz. Paatal Lok is yet another step towards our goal of providing engaging local content that puts India and quintessentially Indian stories on the global map. Prime Members can expect a high-octane chase, intense emotional drama, and trailblazing performances – your next binge-watch will be here soon!”

“It has been our consistent endeavor to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content.” Karnesh Ssharma adds, Producer, Clean Slate Filmz, for the Amazon Original, Paatal Lok. “This year, as Clean Slate Filmz completes 5 years, we are happy to announce our upcoming Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, in association with Amazon Prime Video. The show has been a labor of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it!”

Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok Creator said “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am pleased that alongside Clean Slate Filmz, I get to make my digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming service that is home to some of the best creators of our time, making award-winning content. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end.” View the trailer here:

Synopsis: A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld - the Paatal Lok, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.

Paatal Lok will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog, including Indian produced Amazon Original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please! (Season 1 and 2), Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.