Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 Winners List: Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Sacred Games 2 Steal Many Awards

OTT has emerged as a force to reckon with this year, bolstered by the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the entertainment industry. That aside too, right from its origin, OTT has been dishing out spectacular content and it just continued doing so in 2020.

Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that Filmfare has introduced the first edition of OTT Awards. Web series like Paatal Lok, Panchayat and many more, and web movies like Raat Akeli Hai have floored us this year. With them, actors like Seema Pahwa, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Kumar and others have been absolutely brilliant.

The first edition of Filmfare OTT Awards is considering content released between August 01, 2019 and July 31, 2020. Seema Pahwa, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tisca Chopra, Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, Hansal Mehta and others were seen walking down the red carpet at the Awards held in Mumbai.

So far the winners are:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Original Story, Series: Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female): Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man

Best Screenplay: Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Cinematographer: Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Editor: Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS

Best Costume: Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music: Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack: Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS

