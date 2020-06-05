Weeks After Release Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok Continues To Resonate With People

Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok went on to become the most recent successful show on OTT platform, as it released on 15th May, 2020. Ever since then, social media and rave reviews tell us that it is the best series ever on a digital platform. Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok is being hailed as the biggest and the best content on OTT for its gritty storytelling and investigative-thriller storyline.

It has been two weeks since the release of the show was launched and it still continues to resonate with more and more audiences, with every passing day. Paatal Lok is a nine-part series, that people have been suggesting others to watch and is the talk of the town. The show is completely a binge-worthy unmissable show, that has received a lot of praise from the audiences, critics, and the fraternity. It has been trending on social media, as a massive number of people have gotten completely hooked to it and are binge-watching it.

The series has the stellar ensemble cast of Jaideep Ahlawat as cop Hathiram Chaudhary, Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra, Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi, Jagjeet Sandhu as Chaaku, Asif Khan as Kabir M and more. The show is created by Sudip Sharma and produced under Anushka Sharma's banner, Clean Slate Filmz.

From its dialogues, characters, gritty storyline and the elements that have caught the attention of the audience, Paatal Lok continues to be a favourite of all. The memes have found a new hook as well, and the air around it proves that it certainly has captured the sensibilities of the Indian audience like no other show on OTT ever has.

