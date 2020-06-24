    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Bulbbul Twitter Review: Netizens Are Happy With Anushka Sharma's Folklore Inspired Supernatural Film

      Anushka Sharma's film Bulbbul, originally announced in November 2018 as a part of nine original Indian content on the streaming platform Netflix, has finally released on June 24. The Netflix film is all set to shock the viewers with its supernatural story. Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, the film explores Indian folklore.

      The trailer, which released a week ago, received great response and fans were excited to see Laila Majnu stars, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri return to the screen once again. Set in the early 20th century, the film will see a child bride, who grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, as she harbours a painful past, and the truth about the supernatural murders of men plaguing her village.

      The early viewers have been praising the film for its cast, visuals and performances. While the script has received mixed feedback, Anushka Sharma fans are happy to see her production house delivery another promising film. Talking about the case one user wrote, "@casting_bay 's casting is inch-perfect. @tripti_dimri23 nails her character. She carries #Bulbbul on her shoulders, bringing plenty of soul to her character. Given @RahulBose1 's acting experience, he delivers a terrific performance yet again. @paoli_d is perfect."

      While another wrote, "I liked it. But, Everyone has their own interest of viewing. N May End up liking or not."

      Here's what netizens have to say about the Rahul Bose-starrer

      Bulbbul is produced by Clean Slate Filmz and stars Rahul Bose in the lead, alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam, Tripti Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary.

      Anushka Sharma Reveals Bulbbul Trailer: The Supernatural Drama Will Bring Nightmares To Life

      Rahul Bose On Bulbbul: Powerful Women In History Were Branded As Witches

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
