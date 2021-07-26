Comedian Sunil Pal Is Upset With Manoj Bajpayee And His The Family Man, Calls Actor 'Gira Hua Insaan'

Sunil Pal recently opened up about shows releasing on the OTT platform. The comedian said that Raj Kundra's arrest on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films is "necessary", and blamed it on the lack of censorship of the web series.

Sunil also mentioned the critically acclaimed show The Family Man and said that he is upset with the makers and leading star Manoj Bajpayee. He explained, "The web series being made these days cannot be watched at home. I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more badtameez and gira hua insaan."

He also questioned why an actor like Manoj Bajpayee who received a National award is working on such projects. He said, "The country gave you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You make a web series where the wife is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and the small son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like?"

"Now they have stopped the season and kept people wondering what happened in Lonavala," he added referring to Suchi and Arvind's travel to Lonavala on a business trip. Throughout season two, the makers have not cleared the air as to what happened between them there.

However, the co-creator of the show Krishna DK is also of the opinion that Lonavala mystery in the show 'shouldn't' be getting the sort of attention that it does. This is not the first time the show received backlash due to the sub-plot, as actress Priyamani had also shared in interviews that she still receives a lot of hate on social media.

The Family Man 2 also starred Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, and Vedant Sinha in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to confirm the show's return for season three.