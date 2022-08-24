Sunil Pal Says He Heard Raju Srivastava Can Be Removed From Ventilator Today; Adds It Depends On His Health

It's been 15 days since comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to AIIMS and is in ICU. His friend Sunil Pal revealed to IANS that if Raju continues to show progress, like he has been doing over the past couple of days, he may be removed from the ventilator today.

Sunil was quoted by IANS as saying, "As far as I know, his response is positive and he is recovering. The rest all depends on prayers. We have to think positive. His body is reacting in different ways and that is the reason there are a number of statements being given by everyone. By God's grace, right now, he is stable. Let's hope for the best."



He further added, "I am not sure because I have not spoken to his family but I have heard he can be removed from the ventilator today. As of now, nothing is confirmed. It all depends on his health. I will be traveling to Delhi in two or three days to see him. He is my big brother and guide and we have to pray for his early recovery."

Meanwhile, as per Dainik Bhaskar's report, doctors have started giving him neuro-physiotherapy and a team of expert physiotherapists has been treating his body. His daughter Antara said that her father is now stable. It is being said that doctors are trying to supply oxygen to his brain as he is unable to regain consciousness due to the lack of oxygen in his forebrain. The report revealed that if oxygen reaches there, it will not take long for him to come to his senses. As per the doctors, the reason for him being in coma is because oxygen was not supplied to Raju's brain for about 20 minutes.

The report revealed that doctors are trying their best to bring him out of ventilator support. Apparently, no one except his wife Shikha is allowed to enter the ICU.

The reports also stated that there were movements in his hands and feet, but he has not yet regained consciousness. Since his medical growth is very slow, it will take time for him to recover, but doctors are now more confident. Apparently, Raju is under the supervision of Dr Padma Shrivastava, Neuro Head of AIIMS.

It is being said that doctors are giving him oxygen through his throat (through a tube, through a hole) and they will try to remove the ventilator in a few days. Apparently, ventilator support has now been reduced.