      Disney+ Hotstar Brings Back Mickey Mouse Club House For Kids This Summer

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Disney+ Hotstar becomes the hotspot for children with kids-safe content. This year, children have gotten an early summer break, but are unable to move out of their homes as they continue to practice social distancing.

      Recently launched Disney+ Hotstar has some of the most engaging titles to keep children hooked through the day; in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for Disney+ Hotstar VIP users and additionally, in English for Disney+ Hotstar Premium users. Parents can navigate through the kids-safe mode to access age-appropriate content, so they can keep a tab on what the children are viewing - stress-free!

      Here's a list of must-watch shows and movies for kids on Disney+ Hotstar

      Art Attack

      Art Attack is a unique arts and crafts inspirational show designed to spark imagination and creativity, with broad appeal with broad appeal that encourages self-expression and individuality, demonstrating to kids of all abilities that anyone can be an artist.

      Disney Family Sundays

      Crafter extraordinaire, Amber Kemp-Gerstel, shares her passion for crafting with young families in a series of Disney-inspired DIY projects. Each episode highlights a different beloved Disney property with a one-of-a-kind craft, designed for families to build as a team. Amber guides them through an easy to follow, step-by-step process while exploring what makes Disney so special to each family

      Shop Class

      A competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named Shop Class Champs.

      Forky Asks A Question

      Forky is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese? He explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts

      Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
