Disney+ Hotstar Brings Back Mickey Mouse Club House For Kids This Summer

Disney+ Hotstar becomes the hotspot for children with kids-safe content. This year, children have gotten an early summer break, but are unable to move out of their homes as they continue to practice social distancing.

Recently launched Disney+ Hotstar has some of the most engaging titles to keep children hooked through the day; in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for Disney+ Hotstar VIP users and additionally, in English for Disney+ Hotstar Premium users. Parents can navigate through the kids-safe mode to access age-appropriate content, so they can keep a tab on what the children are viewing - stress-free!

Here's a list of must-watch shows and movies for kids on Disney+ Hotstar

Art Attack

Art Attack is a unique arts and crafts inspirational show designed to spark imagination and creativity, with broad appeal with broad appeal that encourages self-expression and individuality, demonstrating to kids of all abilities that anyone can be an artist.

Disney Family Sundays

Crafter extraordinaire, Amber Kemp-Gerstel, shares her passion for crafting with young families in a series of Disney-inspired DIY projects. Each episode highlights a different beloved Disney property with a one-of-a-kind craft, designed for families to build as a team. Amber guides them through an easy to follow, step-by-step process while exploring what makes Disney so special to each family

Shop Class

A competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named Shop Class Champs.

Forky Asks A Question

Forky is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese? He explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts

Disney+ Hotstar: What Kids Can Watch On The Streaming Platform During Lockdown

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar: The Lion King, Mandalorian, Frozen 2, And More