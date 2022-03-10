Hemant Kher On Prepping For His Role In Rudra: I Stayed In Slums For Weeks (Exclusive)

Actor Hemant Kher, who is popularly known for his role of Ashwin Mehta in Scam 1992, has been winning hearts with his performance in the newly released web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. He played the role of psycho killer Mahesh Dubey. Well, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has been receiving positive response from the masses.

Recently, Hemant Kher had a candid chat with Filmibeat, where he opened up about his preparation for playing his character in Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actor said, "The first thing I focused on is the psychology of the character of Mahesh Dubey. I created an imaginary past to arrive in the presence of this complex guy. I stayed in slums for weeks to understand the mechanics of his past."

Further on being asked about the responses to the project, Hemant added, "The audience is amazed and are loving the new side/character that I have shown to them. So I am happy that my work is appreciated and I surprised the audience with a different kind of role, which I have never done in the past."

Exclusive! Ek Number Star Prathamesh Parab Has THIS To Say On Being Trolled For Doing Adult Comedy Films

On being asked about his upcoming projects, Hemant Kher didn't reveal the names of his next outings and said, "I have shot for a couple of movies and OTT back then, which are going to release soon."

Rudra Web Series Review: Ajay Devgn's Debut Show Lacks The Suspense & Thrill Of A Crime Drama

Talking about Hemant Kher, the actor has featured in shows such as Unpaused, Whistleblower and many others. He was also a part of the film Notebook. Coming back to Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, the show also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Satyadeep Mishra, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, Ankit Singh, Tarun Gahlot, Saad Chaudhary, Ashish Vidyarthi, Milind Gunaji and others in key roles. The web show has been directed by Rajesh Mapuskar.