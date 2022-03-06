Rudra Web Series Review: Ajay Devgn's Debut Show Lacks The Suspense & Thrill Of A Crime Drama

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 6 Episodes/ 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: Rudra The Edge Of Darkness follows DCP Rudra, a special crime unit cop who solves crimes by diving into the criminal's mind. The show based on the English show Luther also explores Rudra's personal life and toxic relationship with a psychopath who he failed to put behind bars.

Review: Rudra based on the British show Luther has been adapted into an Indian setting. Based in Mumbai, it explores the crimes taking place in the city of dreams and tried to uncover the mindset of the serial killers, terrorists and other set of criminals. All while, Rudra is going through some personal incidents, however, he never lets it impact his work. If only the makers had used the same policy and hadn't let the original show take over.

The show begins with Rudra (Ajay Devgn) chasing a paedophile to uncover the whereabouts of his latest victim. However, on finding the details, however, Rudra instead of arresting the criminal lets him drop from height ensuring nothing less than death. Seven months later after having been investigated for letting the criminal be injured on his watch, Rudra is called back on duty due to a lack of witnesses and evidence against him. The paedophile on the other hand rests on a hospital bed while in a coma.

But it is the second case that changes Rudra's life for the worse. He is called in for a double murder - triple Rudra corrects as the house dog was killed as well. Despite lack of evidence DCP is convinced, the killer is the person who discovered the body, the daughter of the victims - Aliyah Choksi played by Raashi Khanna. His reasoning is her lack of empathy, Rudra proves he is a mastermind when it comes to uncovering killers' motives, but a judge needs evidence, which he cannot produce.

On the personal front, Rurda is going through a tough time and his horrible temper is the last thing to blame. After being separated from his wife Shaila Durrani (Esha Deol) for months, he still has hope but she does not. Shaila who has already moved on finds it hard to break the news to him, because once he does his temper explodes, never on her though or his job. The show continues as Rudra tries to solve cases and ends up grabbing Aliyah's attention, she continues to interfere in his life and even threaten his wife for some attention, however in time of need she turns loyal to him.

The show despite begin adapted into an Indian setting is almost a copy of the original show. It could have still worked out with a great cast as the show including Ajay Devgn, Atul Kulkarni, Raashi Khanna and Ashwini Kalsekar, but it does not. The screenplay and the dialogue rush through the interaction to get to the end without giving the audience a chance to enjoy the chemistry between the characters, or even let it develop.

Many moments which were would have let the supporting cast shine were shortened for the main cast aka Rudra and Aliya. While Aliya does bring out the big guns with her performance it is in the fake red wig that drags all the attention away from her work. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is more genuine during his scenes with Esha Deol as the wounded husband than a cop which should be like a second skin to him. He does play Rudra off with Singham finesse but isn't even close to the Sherlock Homes he was presented in the first ten minutes of the show.

Without trying to close the cases, the script always has him running to Aliya for help. The cases are gory and twisted but the mystery element is missing which would have the audience waiting for Aliya's input. The makers also indulged in the drama element more than a thrill, however, it is Atul Kulkarni's performance that makes up for most of it.

Overall, Rudra is a copy of the original without fine details. It wouldn't be a miss if missed.