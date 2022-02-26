Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Working On International Projects; ‘Talks Are On'

Ajay Devgn who is gearing up for the release of Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, recently opened up about Luther's Indian adaptation with Variety. The Indian star also revealed his plans for international projects and said that he is working on things and will make announcements soon.

Kajol Celebrates 23 Years Of Marriage With A Quirky Anniversary Post For Ajay Devgn: Do We Deserve A Medal?

Talking about Rudra, Ajay said, "I liked the concept of Rudra because he's a cop who is more mind than body. His strong point is that he is able to chase his criminals down by thinking like them. He's not the gun-toting typical cop, he's a policeman with a razor-sharp mind."

Ajay revealed that he had watched Luther before, however, decided to stop watching the recent season once he decided to be part of Rudra. "I stopped watching "Luther" because I needed to be doing things in my own signature style," he added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi star also opened up about possibly working on international projects. He told Variety, "Talks are on. However, it is too premature to mention anything. Like I said, who knows who you will end up saying hello to on the other side of the world. Actors/filmmakers in today's day have endless opportunities and great interactions with East and West, North and South merging effortlessly."

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt Plays Her Trump Card & Wins Hearts Despite Lazy Writing

On the work front, Ajay said 2022 is a busy year for him. After Rudra: The Edge of Darkness releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on March 4, he is gearing up for the release of RRR on March 25 and his directorial venture Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani.

Notably, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

The six-episode series will release on March 4, 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.