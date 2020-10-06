Henry Cavill Unveils First Look From The Witcher Season 2: Geralt of Rivia Dons New Armour

Henry Cavill As Monster Slayer Geralt Of Rivia

Along with the updated armour, Cavill can be seen with the white wolf medallion and silver sword from the first season. According to reports, season two is all set to introduce some of the fan favourite characters from the book series including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Season 2 Will Bring New Beloved Character From The Book Series

Meanwhile, last month Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who was cast in the role of Eskel was recast with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, as Thue had to drop out due to rescheduling conflicts. The makers resumed filming for season two since August 17, after the production was temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Season 2 Will Release On Netflix In 2021

Season one followed Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world as he falls for a powerful sorceress and meets a young princess, who leads him to a secret worth fighting for. The makers are yet to announce a confirmed release date for season 2, but it is expected to drop sometime in mid-2021.