Henry Cavill Unveils First Look From The Witcher Season 2: Geralt of Rivia Dons New Armour
Actor Henry Cavill on Monday unveiled his first look donning a brand new armour for season 2 of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. Cavill shared the pictures as monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, alongside a quote from Andrezj Sapkowski, author of the original Witcher novels.
The caption read,"'It may turn out,' said the white-haired man a moment later, 'That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they'll look back and see the Wolf.'"
Henry Cavill As Monster Slayer Geralt Of Rivia
Along with the updated armour, Cavill can be seen with the white wolf medallion and silver sword from the first season. According to reports, season two is all set to introduce some of the fan favourite characters from the book series including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.
Season 2 Will Bring New Beloved Character From The Book Series
Meanwhile, last month Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who was cast in the role of Eskel was recast with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, as Thue had to drop out due to rescheduling conflicts. The makers resumed filming for season two since August 17, after the production was temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Season 2 Will Release On Netflix In 2021
Season one followed Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world as he falls for a powerful sorceress and meets a young princess, who leads him to a secret worth fighting for. The makers are yet to announce a confirmed release date for season 2, but it is expected to drop sometime in mid-2021.
